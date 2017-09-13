Exxon must disclose accounting details in New York climate probe, court says

New York's top court yesterday rejected Exxon Mobil's (XOM +0.2% ) claim of "accountant-client" privilege in an attempt to avoid handing over documents in response to a subpoena by state Attorney General Schneiderman, who is investigating whether investors were misled about the possible impact of climate change on the company’s business.

The ruling affirms a 2016 lower court decision that XOM must comply with the AG's subpoena.

A separate XOM lawsuit against Schneiderman and the Massachusetts AG, who also is investigating the company, seeks to derail the two probes; the case was moved by a Texas judge to New York federal court.