Restaurant stocks continue to recover

The restaurant sector is having another strong day on some post-hurricane relief trading. The general tone from restaurant execs has been positive on the pace of recovery in hurricane-impacted regions.

Notable gainers today include Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +3% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +3% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI +3.3% ), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +2.8% ), Del Taco (TACO +3.3% ), El Pollo Loco (LOCO +2.4% ), DineEquity (DIN +2.8% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +2.2% ), Ruby Tuesday (RT +2.5% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +2.6% ), Brinker International (EAT +2.9% ), Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +1.8% ) and Chipotle (CMG +1.4% ).

Related ETF: MENU.

