Piper Jaffray raises Dolby price target, estimates $30M rev. from iPhones

Piper Jaffray thinks Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB) could get a $20M to $30M revenue boost from iPhone royalties.

The company’s Vision was included in the new iPhones and the revenue boost estimate is based on prior royalty rates for the devices plus a potential $5M in royalties from the Apple TV.

Dolby likely won’t start showing the financial benefits until FY18 due to the late launch of the iPhone X and the Dolby’s tendency of recognizing revenue a quarter later.

Piper Jaffray reiterates its Neutral rating but raises the price target from $49 to $52.

Source: Bloomberg First Word