Facebook tightens rules on earning platform ad money

In its latest step to combat false stories and sensational headlines on its platform, Facebook (FB -0.2% ) has narrowed its rules about who can earn ad money and how.

Content creators and publishers will need to comply with tight community standards in order to be eligible to make money on Facebook, the company said, and those flagged as misinformation (or clickbait or sensationalism) could be found ineligible to profit from advertising.

Among categories of content that could be left outside the ad ecosystem: depictions of death, casualties and physical injuries in tragic situations like disasters; incendiary, inflammatory and disparaging content; and "family entertainment characters engaged in violent, sexualized, or otherwise inappropriate behavior."

It's adding 3,000 content reviewers to nearly double the size of that team.

The company will seek accreditation from the Media Ratings Council for audience measurement amid criticism that Facebook has inflated those figures.

Internet advertising is set to overtake television this year as the biggest ad channel.