Enable Midstream to buy Align Midstream in $300M deal

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL +1.7% ) is higher after agreeing to acquire Texas pipeline company Align Midstream from Tailwater Capital for ~$300M.

ENBL says the deal extends its footprint in areas with increasing producer activity and will be accretive to its 2018 distributable cash flow per unit.

Align owns natural gas pipeline gathering and processing networks in the Haynesville and Cotton Valley shale plays in east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, with 190 miles of gathering pipelines and a processing plant in Panola, Tex.