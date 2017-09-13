Zosano's M207 shows treatment effect in late-stage migraine study; shares ahead 19%

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN +19% ) perks up, albeit on light volume, on the heels of a presentation of results from the Phase 2/3 ZOTRIP study assessing lead product candidate M207 for the acute treatment of migraine. The data were presented a the International Headache Society Congress in Vancouver.

As previously reported, the study met both primary endpoints. 41.5% of patients receiving the 3.8 mg dose of M207 were pain-free at two hours post dose while 31.7% were pain-free 2 - 24 hours post dose and 26.8% pain-free 2 - 48 hours post dose.

M207 is a zolmitriptan-coated microneedle patch is that is designed to rapidly deliver zolmitriptan during a migraine attack. Zolmitriptan was marketed as a branded medicine by AstraZeneca before coming off patent several years ago. Its development is ongoing.

