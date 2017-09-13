Papua New Guinea starts paying LNG royalties to landowners

Papua New Guinea's government has begun paying local landowners long awaited benefits from the $19B Exxon-operated (XOM +0.1%) PNG LNG project.
The liquefied natural gas project has been exporting for more than three years, with a 2% royalty set aside for landowners, but payments had been held up by disputes over who is eligible.
Progress on resolving the disputes comes as a relief for XOM, Total (TOT -0.1%) and their partners who are in talks to invest billions of dollars in new gas fields to double LNG exports from one of the world’s lowest cost sites.