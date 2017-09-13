Coffee Holding announces buyback program

Coffee Holding (JVA +5.6% ) announces the board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $2M.

The company plans to fund the buyback program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations.

JVA statement: "As we believe the public market is not reflecting the true value of our company, we have decided to initiate a share repurchase program whereby we may repurchase up to $2 million of our outstanding shares in the open market. Going forward, our focus will continue to be on growing our revenues over the next several years."

JVA is +5.57% to $4.17

Source: Press Release