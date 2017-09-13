Judge tells Uber to hand over key document to Waymo

A judge tells Uber (Private:UBER) to turn over a report the company created when considering the acquisition of self-driving truck start-up Otto, which brought in engineer Anthony Levandowski and the accusation he stole trade secrets from former employer Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL).

Recode reports that Waymo has fought for the document access for months while Uber ad Levandowski have tried to block access.

Alphabet has twice before won the court’s approval to get the document, but appeals keep popping up and the newest decision was striking down a Levandowski appeal.

The judge also denied an Uber appeal against a prior ruling that said the case couldn’t move into arbitration.

