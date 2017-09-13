Eni, CNPC sign E&P cooperation deal

Eni (E -0.5% ) signs a cooperation agreement with China National Petroleum (PTR -0.9% ) in oil and gas exploration and production, gas and LNG value chain opportunities, trading and logistics opportunities, refining and petrochemicals.

The deal "could allow Eni to tap Chinese resources while allowing CNPC to use Eni skills to develop its assets round the world,” according to a London-based oil analyst.

Eni is seeking to boost its liquefied natural gas business to meet growing demand and has its sights set on Asia to help market its growing gas portfolio.