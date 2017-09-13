Fennec Pharma's lead product candidate shows treatment benefit in late-stage study, shares set to rally after end of trading halt

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was up 6% on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 15K shares, prior to Nasdaq suspending trading pending news. The action will resume at 12:45 pm ET.

The company just announced preliminary data on lead candidate sodium thiosulfate (STS) that showed a significant effect in reducing chemo-induced hearing loss in children.

The results showed that the addition of STS to the chemo agent cisplatin reduced the risk of hearing loss by 43% (hazard ratio = 0.57) compared to cisplatin alone. Specifically, the incidence of hearing loss occurred in 38.0% of patients in the Cis + STS arm compared to 65.9% in the Cisplatin-only arm.

The data will be presented at the International Society of Pediatric Oncology meeting in Washington, D.C. on October 14.

The company plans to market STS, once approved, under the brand name PEDMARK. It says there are over 7K U.S. and European children with local cancers that may receive platinum-based chemo each year. The survival rates frequently exceed 80% so hearing loss represents a significant morbidity.