Zillow down after analyst suggests lawsuit is forthcoming

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shares down 4.88% after a Susquehanna analyst suggests a lawsuit is coming from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Zillow revealed during Q2 earnings last month that CFPB had invited the company to discuss a settlement for an investigation into its co-marketing arrangements. No news has followed the invitation, leading analyst Thomas Claps to believe no deal was reached.

Zillow’s co-marking setup currently gives some lenders the ability to subsidize up to 90% of agent costs while other lenders can only subsidize up to 50%.

Claps thinks the CFPB wants Zillow to cap all lenders at 50% and Zillow’s failure to agree would lead to a lawsuit, which would reduce revenue and profits.

