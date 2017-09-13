Fitbit +3.6% as Stifel sees key Ionic advantages over Apple Watch

Fitbit (FIT +3.6% ) is seeing a stronger reaction than Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first full day of trading following a key wearables announcement from Apple: news of its cellular-capable Apple Watch 3.

Garmin is at $51.93 after closing yesterday at $52.15, but is ex-dividend today after a $0.51 quarterly dividend.

Fitbit's new Ionic enjoys some key differences from Apple's new product, Stifel Nicolaus says.

"Key distinctions in head-to-head comparison with the Fitbit Ionic product are compatibility with non-iOS devices, longer battery life which supports sleep tracking (claimed 4 days vs. Series 3 watch at 18 hours) and a narrow advantage in price ($299 vs. $329)," writes analyst Jim Duffy.

And Fitbit is likely to push the message of Ionic's sleep tracking and battery life in the holiday season, he says.