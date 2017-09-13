Shares of iRobot plunge on analyst comments about rising competition

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) plunge 12.77% today after Spruce Point Capital questioned the company’s ability to fend off SharkNinja’s latest product, per Financial Times.

The firm’s report reiterates a “strong sell” rating and believes SharkNinja could take the top spot in the robotic vacuum market by offering similar products with similar marketing at price points about $250 lower than iRobot.

Spruce Point says iRobot currently has about 88% of the US market but that it’s “inevitable” the company will lose market and margins to SharkNinja rising competition.