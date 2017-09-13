Vodafone mulls heavy investment into full-fiber UK network

Vodafone (VOD -0.3% ) is examining the idea of a full-fiber broadband network in the UK (echoing an investment it's making in Germany) -- if it can hook up with the right partners to defray costs.

“We are a committed investor; our strategy is very clear,” says the company's UK CEO, Nick Jeffery.

Incumbent BT (BT +0.3% ) owns Openreach, which dominates the UK's broadband infrastructure. It's been focused on new last-mile delivery technologies rather than high-cost fiber runs into homes and businesses. But it's starting to sound out its wholesale customers about co-investment in full fiber.

Vodafone said Monday that it would invest €2B into ultrafast fiber in Germany, which is its biggest European market. That investment's expected to boost service revenue growth by 1-2 percentage points.