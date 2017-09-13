Microsoft Edge browser now on 330M active devices

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces its Microsoft Edge web browser is now on 330M active devices, up from 150M last April.

The number comes from Edge web ecosystem team lead Charles Morris during the Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017.

Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer in the July 2015 release of Windows 10 and the browser comes preinstalled on all devices running that OS including the recently discontinued Xbox One console.

Google’s Chrome has over 1B users and Mozilla says Firefox boasts over half a billion users but both browsers work on a wider range of devices than Edge.

Microsoft shares are up 0.50% .

Previously: JD.com hires Microsoft veteran to give lift to cloud unit (Sept. 12)