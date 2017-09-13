Trucking industry wants in self-driving legislation

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and The American Trucking Association both want the Senate to to include trucks in any legislation passed on the autonomous vehicle development.

"Providing clarity on the legislative and regulatory front will allow us, truck manufacturers, to design and validate systems that meet the future needs of our customers," says Navistar CEO Troy Clarke.

The trucking industry has been receptive in general to the plans of Tesla (TSLA +0.8% ), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Uber (Private:UBER) and others to develop self-driving trucks.

