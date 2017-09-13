Trump admin tells government agencies to drop Kaspersky products

The Trump Administration tells government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products due to possible ties between the security company and the Kremlin, per Reuters.

Agencies have 30 days to identify Kaspersky products on the IT systems, 60 days to develop a plan for removal, and 90 days to discontinue using the products.

Shares of other cybersecurity companies rose on the news and also continue to rally in the wake of the Equifax breach.

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK

Previously: Consumer finance industry braces for Equifax fallout (Sept. 8)