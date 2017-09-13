Whiting Petroleum downgraded at Morgan Stanley but jumps 5% anyway

Whiting Petroleum (WLL +5.4% ) zips higher in spite of a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight from Equal Weight, citing a weak risk-reward relative to peers, but oil and gas stocks are rallying on the back of today's jump in crude oil prices.

The downgrade is part of a larger report that predicts crude oil prices staying in a $45-$60/bbl band amid continued technology gains, providing a more positive risk-reward for Permian-focused operators; Stanley believes the E&Ps best positioned for this environment are EOG Resources (EOG +2.2% ), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +4.4% ), Parsley Energy (PE +4.4% ), Diamondback Energy (FANG +3.3% ) and Devon Energy (DVN +3.5% ).

The firm says EOG has climbed to the top of its U.S. E&P coverage universe, more than justifying its premium vs. the rest of the group, and driving an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight.