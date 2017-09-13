Shell, Petrobras form partnership to develop Brazil's pre-salt fields

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) this week signed an agreement to set up a five-year cooperation initiative to develop pre-salt oil and gas fields in Brazil.

Under the MoU, the companies will share expertise and experience in technical and operational solutions,safety and governance management, contract management, cost efficiency initiatives, logistics, well construction and more.

Shell already is a strategic partner with PBR in the pre-salt layer, holding minority stakes in the Libra and Lula fields and several areas in the Santos Basin.