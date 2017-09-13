Tenet Healthcare cancels conference appearance; shares down nearly 4%

A rumor hit a couple of hours ago that Tenet (NYSE:THC) was canceling its appearance at a Deutsche conference next month. The news was enough to send the oft-mentioned M&A candidate from sharply lower to unchanged on the session.

The stock has since resumed its downward path, now off 3.8% today, and the company minutes ago confirmed the cancellation.

In other news, Bloomberg is reporting the company's largest holder Glenview Capital as growing impatient, and considering a push to replace some or all of the board.