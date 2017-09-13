Data center REITs slump as VC speech predicts their fade

Data center REITs are moving today after Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya used a Delivering Alpha presentation to predict their (eventual) obsolescence.

Shrinking chips is the reason, he says, which obviously cuts the need for real estate.

Word that Google may have developed its own chip that can run 50% of its computing on 10% of the silicon has him reading that "We can literally take a rack of servers that can basically replace seven or eight data centers and park it, drive it in an RV and park it beside a data center. Plug it into some air conditioning and power and it will take those data centers out of business."

On the move: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is off 3.6% , while DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT) is 3.4% lower . CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is down 3.5% , and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) down 3% .

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is 2.4% lower and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is down 2.1% .

Starwood's Barry Sternlicht says he's been avoiding the space since talking with Palihapitiya about his ideas. "It's not going to happen overnight, but investing isn't about overnight, and if you can see the train wrecks coming you can take advantage of them."

Source: Bloomberg