WSJ: Google ending paywall work around in search

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will end its “first click free” policy that let search engine users get around paywalls on news sites to read limited content for free.

The move could help publishers that disagreed with the policy saying it discouraged subscriptions and that Google demoted sites who didn’t opt into the program.

The WSJ opted out earlier this year and saw Google search traffic fall 38% and Google News traffic down 89% last month compared to the prior year’s period.

After ending the program, Google will let publishers decide how users can access the site from search results with the option of allowing free content but no penalty for opting out.

