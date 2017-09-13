Deutsche Bank sees rewards for patient Nike investors

Somewhat mixed signals are coming in from Deutsche Bank on Nike (NKE +0.2% ).

The firm lowered profit estimates on the sports apparel giant and reeled in its price target to $61, but keeps a Buy rating in place due to the upside it sees for 2018 and beyond.

DB's Nike thesis: "We recommend investing in brands that have global appeal and growth opportunities, strong DTC & e-commerce efforts, pricing power, and long-term margin drivers. NKE checks each box when the product is innovative. Retailer commentary clearly showcases that excitement has been lacking but we blame strategic missteps more than channel competition. With new platforms, the NBA deal, and World Cup ahead, we look for a stronger 2018."

Shares of Nike sit at $53.52 to fall in the lower part of their 52-week range of $49.01 to $60.53.