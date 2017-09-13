DowDuPont upgraded at Cowen, citing realignment

DowDuPont (DWDP +1.4% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with an $80 price target, raised from $60, at Cowen, which believes DWDP's Specialty Products and Materials Science realignment is a major step in upgrading the eventual spinco earnings.

Cowen also believes that further action, especially for Specialty Products, is likely since each segment can operate independently; as standalone entities, the firm expects each segment to achieve a 5%-8% uplift in EBITDA from post synergy levels.

Cowen attributes the former underperformance of Dow and DuPont to misallocation of resources due to the conglomerate nature of the companies, but "the new alignment begins to address these situations by not only creating strong commonality within each segment, but also creating a group of standalone companies focused on their advantages without a need to support any other corporate agenda."