Report: Potash Corp. considering sale of SQM stake to secure Agrium deal

Potash Corp. (POT) may sell its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +3.7% ) to secure approval for its merger with Agrium (AGU), Mining.com reports.

POT, which holds a 32% percent stake in SQM and holds three seats on the lithium miner's board, said earlier this week that Canadian regulators had approved the merger but warned the AGU tie-up could close several months later than previously expected due in part to authorities in China and India who want the divestment of certain minority interests; according to local newspaper Diario Financiero, one of the three minority holdings POT may divest is SQM.

The merger also is awaiting approval in the U.S.