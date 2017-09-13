Apple roundup: product, accessory products pricing adds up

Wireless charging was one of the big reveals of yesterday’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launch event but quick charging will cost a minimum $70 in additional products, per Apple Insider.

Quick charging requires the purchase of a USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable, which even from third-party sellers don’t come cheap.

In other news, Apple increases the pricing on Apple Care for larger devices with Plus models costing $149 instead of $129. The new iPhone X costs even more at $199.

Finally, Apple has upped the price of its existing iPad Pro by at least $50. The unannounced increase could trace back to the limited supply of NAND chips that has driven up flash memory pricing.

Previously: Zagg shares +7.2% after announcing iPhone accessories (Sept. 13)