Barracuda rebrands MSP business to sharpen focus

Barracuda Networks (CUDA +0.3% ) is rebranding its acquired Intronis business as Barracuda MSP, tightening its focus on managed service provider partners.

The company's MSP business has increased billings and expanded its partner base by 25% over the past two years, it says, as well as moved into the European market.

It's building two new education initiatives for channel partners as well: a destination website, SmarterMSP.com, and an educational and networking program for VARs and MSPs (Ready, Set, Managed!) to come together on best practices.