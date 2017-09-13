Shell Canada shuts 24 gas wells in wake of Alberta wildfires

Wildfires in Alberta reportedly have forced Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to shut down 24 natural gas wells and pipelines.

Shell says its Waterton sour gas processing complex - which includes natural gas wells and a processing plant and has production capacity of ~179M cf/day - remains in operation for now, but the company has reduced staff at the site, including in the field and the processing plant, and says it has a contingency plan to shut it down if the fires come too close.

Last year, another wildfire near Fort McMurray crippled the Alberta oil industry for months.