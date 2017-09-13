ETF price war spreads to smart-beta

Goldman Sachs is set to launch a new "smart-beta" ETF with an expense ratio of just 0.09% - not only is that less than traditional actively-managed mutual funds, but it's even lower than some passive index ETFs.

The price is so low, in fact, that Moody's is calling it a credit-negative event for both smart-beta ETF (think IVZ, BLK, WETF, STT) and mutual fund providers (think LM, BEN, JNS).

Moody's: "Much of the hope and investment traditional managers placed into smart beta as a product salvation may be at risk."

Source: Amey Stone at Barron's