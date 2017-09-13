Trump blocks Chinese semiconductor acquisition

President Trump has blocked Chinese private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners from buying Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Trump followed the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign investment in the U.S., which was reportedly against the deal on national security concerns about Lattice’s tech aiding the Chinese military.

The acquisition was proposed at $1.3B.

Lattice Semiconductor shares are down 0.35% aftermarket.

Update: Statement from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: ""Consistent with the administration’s commitment to take all actions necessary to ensure the protection of U.S. national security, the president issued an order prohibiting the acquisition."