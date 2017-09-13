Boeing-Bombardier rift risks Northern Ireland peace, political leaders say

The dispute between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Canadian rival Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) places thousands of jobs in Northern Ireland at risk and could impact peace in the region, political leaders warn U.S. Vice Pres. Pence.

Bombardier is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employer, and U.K. Prime Minister May has asked Pres. Trump to urge Boeing to drop its challenge against Bombardier, which could endanger a factory that employs 4.5K people in the U.K. province.

Boeing earlier this year asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing at Bombardier, accusing it of selling 75 of its CSeries airliners to Delta Air Lines at well below cost price; the U.S. is due to give a preliminary ruling on Boeing’s complaint on Sept. 25.