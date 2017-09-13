Vanda's tradipitant shows mixed results in mid-stage dermatitis study

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VNDA) tradipitant in patients with atopic dermatitis with chronic pruritus (itching) showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant treatment effect on a number of measures but fell short on others.

The 168-subject study randomized participants 1:1 to receive either 85 mg of tradipitant twice daily or placebo for eight weeks. On itch outcomes in the intent-to-treat population, the results favored tradipitant but two of four measures were not statistically valid. Quality of life measures were also split, one statistically valid and the other not.

The proportion of patients who achieved at least a 40-point improvement from baseline (the most profound improvement in symptoms) favored tradipitant and was statistically significant (52.6% vs. 34.7%; p=0.037).

Vanda licensed tradipitant, an NK-1R antagonist, from Eli Lilly in April 2012. It plans to meet with the FDA to clarify the next steps in development.

