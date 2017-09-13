Enbridge Line 3 expansion not needed, Minnesota department says

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) has failed to establish the need for its proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota and it might be better to just shut down the existing line, the state's Department of Commerce said earlier this week.

The agency says refineries in Minnesota and the upper Midwest already have sufficient supplies of crude oil and little capacity for processing more, the state's demand for gasoline and other refined petroleum products appears unlikely to increase over the long term, and the proposal carries serious environmental and socioeconomic risks that outweigh the benefits to Minnesota.

ENB's proposal to replace Line 3, which was built in the 1960s to carry Canadian crude to its terminal in Superior, Wis., has generated strong opposition from tribal and environmental groups.