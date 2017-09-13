Strong showing in energy nudges stock indices higher

Stocks inched higher but it was enough to set new record highs, boosted by gains in the energy sector, which easily led today's leaderboard (+1.2%) as U.S. crude oil surged 2.2% to $49.30/bbl.

Crude's big gains was underpinned by the International Energy Agency's prediction that global oil demand is set to accelerate at its fastest pace in two years and the weekly U.S. inventory report, which showed a much greater than expected decline in gasoline inventories.

Among the losing sectors were utilities (-0.5%) and tech (-0.2%), highlighted by Apple's 0.8% loss a day after its product event in which the company unveiled a trio of iPhones; some analysts attribute the share weakness to the iPhone X's later than expected November release date, but profit taking could have been a factor considering the stock has made a 38% run-up this year.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped once again, sending yields higher for the third straight session; the benchmark 10-year yield rose 3 bps to 2.20%, its best level of the month.