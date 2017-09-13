NYT revamping Wirecutter as revenues grow

With affiliate sales growing, The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) will redesign and rebrand the Wirecutter, the product-review operation it bought for about $30M last year.

Sales of products that come from affiliate links on the tech-focused Wirecutter and its home-products sibling the Sweethome have grown 50% Y/Y, and the company is boosting staff heavily.

While the company doesn't reveal exact sales figures, Politico estimated the Wirecutter generated $10M-$20M/year in revenue before the NYT purchase (vs. $407M in NYT revenue last quarter).