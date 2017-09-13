NextEra says nursing home where deaths occurred not on Irma priority list

Utilities in the southeast U.S. have restored power to nearly half of the homes and businesses knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving 4.3M customers representing ~9M in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas without power as of midday today.

NextEra Energy’s (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light, the state's largest utility, says its outages have dropped to ~1.9M customers from a peak of more than 3.6M on Monday.

FPL says it had provided power to "parts" of a Florida nursing home that housed six residents who died after the hurricane knocked out electricity but that the facility was not on a county priority list for emergency power restoration; police opened a criminal investigation at the nursing home in Broward County, north of Miami.

~150 of Florida’s nearly 700 nursing facilities do not have power restored, according to the Florida Health Care Association advocacy group.