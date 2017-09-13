Boeing wins $600M contract to modify new Air Force One

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been awarded a ~$600M contract for preliminary design work on two 747-8 jetliners that will be used as the next Air Force One presidential planes, the Department of Defense announces.

The contract includes the design to incorporate a mission communication system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force says.

The two aircraft initially were ordered four years ago by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015.

The Pentagon also awarded Boeing a $677M modification to a previously awarded contract for full-rate production of six F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F aircraft.