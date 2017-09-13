Verizon: Six-month window to figure out online TV entry

Verizon (VZ +1% ) will decide in the next six months about how it will deliver online TV in a "crowded field," its CEO says.

Speaking at a Bloomberg conference, Lowell McAdam says the company's own over-the-top service is "absolutely critical" if it's to take advantage of the ad-tech power built up in Oath, the subsidiary it built out of AOL and Yahoo buyouts.

While it was reported to be planning a summer 2017 launch of Internet TV to match Sling TV and DirecTV Now, it was said to have trouble signing up networks.

It may need a partner to get the service on its feet, but "there's no big M&A planned for us" despite any number of rumors floated in the past several months.