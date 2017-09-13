Public Storage offering $1B in senior debt

Public Storage (PSA +0.5% ) is dipping into the debt market with a public offering of $1B in senior notes.

The company will offer a $500M tranche of senior notes due 2022 at 2.37%, as well as a $500M tranche of senior notes due 2027 at 3.094%.

It'll use proceeds to invest in self-storage facilities and entities that own them, and to develop those facilities.

Joint book-runners are Morgan Stanley; Merrill Lynch; Pierce, Fenner & Smith; Wells Fargo Securities; Citigroup Global Markets; Goldman Sachs; and UBS Securities.