USG Corp. slips after CEO points out Q3 headwinds

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) tumbled 4.6% in today's trade after CEO Jennifer Scanlon told the RBC Industrials Conference that its Houston plant was shut down for a week due to Hurricane Harvey and damages will be a near term operational headwind, especially in Q3.

Scanlon said USG is facing cost headwinds just from Harvey in the "$1M-ish" range, and pointed out changes in the company's logistics to get raw materials due to storm damage.

USG's presentation also revealed cost problems with old corrugated containers, a key manufacturing component, and Scanlon noted a spike in OCC costs for the company due to demand in China.