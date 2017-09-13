Equifax CEO agrees to testify before House panel on hacking

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) CEO Richard Smith will testify about the company's massive data breach at an Oct. 3 hearing of the House Subcommittee on Digital Commerce Consumer Protection, according to the committee's chairman and another member.

Earlier today, Rhode Island said it would join a multi-state investigation into the hack; Connecticut Attorney General Jepsen said last week that he was working with AGs in Pennsylvania and Illinois to open a formal probe, but it is not clear how many states are involved.