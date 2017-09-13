Judge dismisses class action over Barclays American shares

A federal judge has thrown out a class-action suit filed against Barclays (BCS -0.3% ) in 2009, Bloomberg reports.

The suit was filed by investors who bought the bank's American depositary shares and said Barclays put misrepresentations in the offer materials.

But the judge said plaintiffs failed to show that any of the alleged misrepresentations were important to investors, and that any alleged omissions were immaterial.

The share price didn't drop in response to alleged misrepresentations either, he added.