The new Baker Hughes will be in "show-me mode" for two quarters, FBR says

A day after Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) was lauded by Evercore ISI as the new "behemoth" in the oilfield services industry that would make a worthy competitor to Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), analysts at FBR discussed why the Baker Hughes-GE combo will "remain in 'show me' mode on integration for at least two quarters."

FBR notes BHGE's Turbomachinery and Process Solutions and Oilfield Equipment divisions have "entered the entity at weaker revenue and EBIT margin levels than we anticipated... [for H1 2017] Oilfield Equipment realized an operating income margin of just 3.8%, while Schlumberger's [Cameron] achieved 13.5%, TechnipFMC's (NYSE:FTI) 10.5% and National Oilwell Varco's (NYSE:NOV) Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket and C&PS combined 8.7%."

Evercore ISI's James West and team looked at BHGE in a different way, saying the company's "early contract wins give credence to an underappreciated" part of bull case on the new company.