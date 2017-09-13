KeyBanc: T-Mobile's pricey airwaves skipped over in new phones

The fact that new phones from leaders Samsung and Apple don't support spectrum that came particularly dearly to T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) is a near-term negative for the carrier, KeyBanc says.

Analyst Brandon Nispel points out that T-Mobile spent $8B (its biggest ever investment) on 600 MHz spectrum in the FCC's broadcast incentive auction. CEO John Legere had said the company would put that spectrum to work later this year.

But that spectrum isn't tapped by the latest flagship phones, Nispel notes, and he says that spectrum monetization is the company's second-biggest concern (behind a slowdown in subscriber growth).

He has an Overweight rating on TMUS with a price target of $72, implying 14.6% upside from today's close.