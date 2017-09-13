Reuters: Canada's Desjardins may pull out of KMI's Trans Mountain project

Canadian lender Desjardins is considering backing out of its C$145M (US$113M) commitment to Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion because of concerns over the project's environmental impact, Reuters reports, citing two people present at a meeting with the lender last week.

Desjardins senior executives told aboriginal leaders the lender would consider their request to pull its financing for the C$7.4B project, according to a lawyer for a First Nations group, who was at the event.

Desjardins is a minor lender for Trans Mountain, but a withdrawal would go beyond an announcement in July when it temporarily suspended lending for future oil pipelines.