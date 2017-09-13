Viacom sees boost from streaming plans, MTV ratings

Viacom shares (VIA +4.9% , VIAB +3% ) made a healthy gain a day after news that the company would be putting its networks into a sports-free streaming package to launch this year -- and with news that its MTV has shown its first summer ratings growth in six years.

That suggests the turnaround under its new CEO Bob Bakish is under way, the company says.

Several Viacom networks (the company also owns Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET) saw flagging ratings for some time before Bakish's hiring last fall in the wake of disputes with former CEO Philippe Dauman.

But getting MTV turned was key as it makes up about 15% of Viacom's media network revenue, Jefferies' John Janedis points out.

MTV has a ways to go to reverse years of audience erosion, however.