WSJ: EQT Corp. pressured by second investor on proposed Rice takeover

Shareholder D.E. Shaw Group is launching an activist campaign against EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), WSJ reports, meaning the energy company now must confront two unhappy investors as it works to close a $6.7B acquisition of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE).

D.E. Shaw, which owns 4% of EQT through stock and options, wants a breakup of the company after it completes its purchase of Rice, and us expected to send a letter to EQT tomorrow detailing its concerns, according to the report.

Jana Partners in July launched its own campaign against EQT, calling for cancellation of the Rice deal and EQT to separate its pipeline operations from the E&P business; Jana holds a ~5% stake in EQT.

Shaw is said to want EQT to continue with the Rice purchase and then separate the pipeline assets from E&P operations; both hedge fund firms want EQT to fully list its pipelines, which already trade publicly as EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP).