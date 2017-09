Is China's economy losing steam?

Asian stocks inched down from 10-year highs overnight following a burst of Chinese data that was largely weaker than investors expected.

Factory output grew 6% in August, while fixed-asset investment expanded 7.8% and retail sales rose 10.1%.

It's the second straight month of soft economic figures, a sign that the world's second-largest economy may be losing momentum in Q3.

Nikkei -0.3% ; Shanghai -0.5% to 3,369; Hang Seng -0.6%

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA, OBOR