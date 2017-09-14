Bitcoin skepticism: McAfee vs. Dimon

John McAfee, who made a bet this summer that bitcoin would reach $500K within three years, has entered the boxing ring with Jamie Dimon, who recently called the cryptocurrency a "fraud."

"I'm a bitcoin miner. We create bitcoins. It costs over $1,000 per coin to create a bitcoin. What does it cost to create a U.S. dollar?...Sure it will rise and fall as all new technologies are. But at the same time, it is certainly not a fraud."

Related tickers: COIN, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQX:GBTC, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC